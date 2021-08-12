Violin teacher found guilty of sexual assault of a student

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha violin teacher was found guilty Thursday of third-degree sexual assault of a child by a judge after pleading no contest to the charge.

Michael B. Godfrey, 79, will be sentenced in October, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The girl told investigators she was assaulted when her mother dropped her off at Godfrey’s house for violin lessons, according to a court document.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said the family of the girl was “thrilled” with the plea deal.

“He’ll have to register as a sex offender,” Kleine said. “He’s facing up to five years. And the victim won’t have to testify. It’s a result we’re very pleased with, as is the family.”

