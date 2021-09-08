Virus cases, hospitalizations keep going up in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of virus cases in Nebraska continued their steady climb last week as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spreads.

Nebraska reported 5,649 new virus cases last week for the 11th straight week of increases, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Omaha World-Herald reported that's up from 4,916 cases the week before and 3,464 cases the previous week. The state was reporting 253 cases per week in late June when officials declared an end to the state virus emergency.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska rose over the past two weeks from 575.29 new cases per day on Aug. 23 to 693.43 new cases per day on Monday.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is also on the rise, straining hospitals that are already running full with other patients. As of last Thursday, the seven-day average number of people hospitalized was 337, up from 309 the week before.