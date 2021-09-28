Virus growth slows in state but hospitalizations stay high

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The growth in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska has somewhat slowed down over the past week, but the number of people hospitalized with the virus remains high.

A total of 4,688 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state in the week that ended Thursday, according to the Omaha World-Herald's analysis of data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Previously, the newspaper reported 4,707 new cases the week before and roughly 5,300 two weeks earlier.

Infectious disease Dr. James Lawler told the World-Herald that even though Nebraska might be seeing an overall decrease in the number of new cases, the federal data may not show the complete picture because the epicenter of the recent outbreak is shifting to rural areas where testing is not readily available.

“I think we’re going to see ups and downs and high levels of disease activity for many weeks forward,” he said. “It’s moving to places that haven’t experienced a big delta wave yet.”