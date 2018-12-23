CONCORD, Neb. -- It wasn't too long ago that northeast Nebraskans were pondering a future without the Haskell Agricultural Laboratory.
But since the 62-year-old University of Nebraska research facility was spared from budget cuts, many now are looking into future opportunities, and a summer of gathering input has given university leaders a good idea on how to proceed.
"We heard loud and clear that Haskell Ag Lab can do more than what they're already doing," said Mike Boehm, University of Nebraska vice president for agriculture and natural resources and Harlan vice chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Targeted for closure earlier this year among cuts suggested by university leaders to comply with Gov. Pete Ricketts' request for a 4 percent reduction to the university system's budget, Haskell was spared when the Legislature passed a budget requiring only a 1 percent reduction.
With the reprieve, Boehm and other university officials visited 25 counties this summer to hear from northeast Nebraskans about how the lab could better serve them. A few topics continually came up: more collaboration between PK-12 schools and colleges, agricultural workforce development and improved water quality.
As a result of requests for workforce development, especially in feedlots, Haskell's research feedlot, discontinued about eight years ago, will be reactivated, hopefully by the fall 2019 semester, Boehm said.
Three Natural Resource Districts and the University of Nebraska Extension have partnered to hire a water quality specialist who will be housed in Norfolk and work with farmers on managing water and nitrogen and help communities address high nitrate levels.
Educators have discussed forming the Northeast Nebraska Education Compact, which would include school superintendents and representatives from Nebraska colleges and universities working on issues such as high school graduation rates and improved community and economic vitality while providing greater exposure to career opportunities in agriculture.
"We're thinking of ways we can serve the needs of kids in our school who are interested in agriculture," said Mark Lenihan, Wayne Community Schools superintendent who has been involved in early discussions. "Hands-on experiences and things they would be able to work with our kids that we can't would be great.
"This is something that will have a positive influence on all K-12 districts in our area."
Throughout Haskell's history near Concord, university researchers have studied crop and livestock production, crop nutrition, irrigation and water management, soil science, and weed, disease and pest management.
It may be time to broaden that focus, sharing basic knowledge with younger Nebraskans who might not be as familiar with agricultural practices as previous generations, said Kent Bearnes, a Laurel, Nebraska, independent agronomist, seed sales representative and member of Haskell's advisory committee.
"Education is a pathway to opportunity," Bearnes said. "I'd like to see those programs start with youth and move on through."
Bearnes and Boehm share a vision of busloads of school children visiting Haskell, where university researchers and volunteers would provide hands-on activities teaching students how their food is grown and exposing them to environmental and ag issues.
Offering educational opportunities to students and technical training to ag workers at Haskell is an exciting possibility, Boehm said. The university's research mission also will not be ignored.
"I think Haskell will always be a part of our research portfolio," Boehm said, adding that more teaching and education could take place there. "We will do everything we can do on our part to drive the facility and enhance our resources."
Boehm said university budgets will dictate staffing levels and facility upgrades at Haskell. To help stretch resources, Boehm said he'd like to develop partnerships for private and public funding of activities and facilities. More collaboration with other university research facilities is possible, too, he said.
The more people who set foot at Haskell, the better, Bearnes said. Attracting more people to Haskell can only enhance both the lab and life in northeast Nebraska.
"I think the best way for people to learn what's at Haskell is to tell them and show them what we have," Bearnes said.