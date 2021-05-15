Voice amplification help Hastings teachers reach students

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — When the opportunity presented itself for Kailey Rayburn to have a voice amplification system, the Lincoln Elementary second-grade teacher didn’t think she was a priority.

“I said I’d love to have one, but I don’t need to be the first on the list because I thought I was a pretty loud person — that my kids could hear me well and engage,” she said. “As the speakers slowly came in, they were asking teachers with the biggest classes and the highest needs. So I said, ‘Sure. I’ll try it.’ My teaching partner (fellow Lincoln second-grade teacher Rochelle Andersen) had gotten one and said she loved it and said, ‘You really need to fight to be the next one.’ ”

Rayburn and Andersen are among 86 classroom teachers from throughout the Hastings Public Schools who received voice amplification systems so far this year, courtesy of the HPS Foundation.

Craig Kautz, executive director of the HPS Foundation, said those 86 voice systems represent slightly more than half of all the district classrooms. The majority of the new systems went into elementary schools.