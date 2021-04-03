Volunteers key to helping abused children removed from homes

And there is definitely a need. There’s usually a waiting list for children who have cases pending but are in need of a volunteer available for the judge to appoint.

“I don’t think people in the community realize how much it happens,” Deininger said. “The conditions these children live under is unbelievable.”

But that’s not to say CASAs are trying to remove children from a home.

Each home placement case is as unique as the child involved. A CASA volunteer talks with the child and works with the parents to determine the child’s best interests. Sometimes, it is to stay with the parents after they have received services to better care for the child, such as parenting classes. Other times, the best option is to be placed in foster care or permanent adoption. The CASA volunteer makes a recommendation to the judge who makes the final determination.

Becker said children, especially young ones, love their parents and want to be in their care.

“I tell families, ‘I will try to help you all I can,’ ” she said.

Deininger said parents are given the tools to work with, but they have to be willing to put the child’s needs first. She said it can be hard for parents who may have had rough childhoods themselves.