Volunteers put in long hours to distribute donated clothing

At Tabitha’s Closet, the level of organization is amazing. The clothing is kept in two storage rooms. The larger one is full of Dole cardboard boxes, each one full of clothes.

The volunteers keep up with the seasons. Right now, people have a choice of summer clothes.

Each person who visits gets a bag of items at no charge.

Tabitha’s Closet has been going for at least eight or 10 years.

“It’s just a ministry we do, to reach out to people in need,” Wagner said. “It’s important that we help our community and our neighbors.”

Stolley Park Church of Christ has about 100 members.

Wagner is one of eight church members who also does prison ministry at the Hall County Jail.

“It’s a busy church. It’s a workin’ church. And we should be,” Wagner said.

Anything the church can do to help the community, and be involved in the community, is “fantastic,” said the Rev. Trevon Buchanan, who is the pastor.

What Buchanan loves most about the program is that the clothing comes from the community, and is given back to the community.