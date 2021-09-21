Voters approve replacing elementary school as it turns 100

ELM CREEK, Neb. (AP) — School district officials in central Nebraska plan to mark Elm Creek elementary school's 100th birthday next year by building its replacement.

Nearly 60% of voters supported an $11.9 million bond issue this month that will pay to build a new elementary. Plans call for students to begin attending the new school in August. 2023.

Elm Creek Superintendent Bret Schroder told the Kearney Hub he's relieved and excited that the bond issue passed. Once the new school is completed, the old one will be torn down to make more playground space.

The new school will have two classrooms per grade for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. There will be a multipurpose room and a new industrial arts lab for construction, welding and metals. The multipurpose room would be available for community groups to use.

