Voters in Omaha to head to polls for city primary election

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Voters in Omaha will head to the polls on Tuesday for city primary elections that will whittle down the field of those in the mayoral race.

Five candidates are vying for the post of mayor, while 29 candidates are seeking City Council seats. The top two candidates in each primary race advance to the May 11 general election.

Among those seeking the top spot of mayor is incumbent Jean Stothert, a Republican seeking her third term in office who leads the field in fundraising, with more than $380,000 cash on hand, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

Democratic challengers include Jasmine Harris, who commands a background in public health, criminal justice reform and policy advocacy; RJ Neary, chairman of the commercial property firm Investors Realty; Kimara Snipes, who is president of the South Omaha Neighborhood Alliance and an Omaha Public Schools Board member; and Mark Gudgel, an English teacher at North High School in Omaha.

Polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Those who still have early ballots not yet returned by mail should take them to a drop box site.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0