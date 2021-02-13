Wastewater spills at ethanol plant blamed on pipe bursts

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A frozen pipe has burst at a Nebraska ethanol plant that had been ordered to close a week ago, causing a wastewater spill, environmental officials say.

The AltEn ethanol plant reported the accidental discharge early Friday at the facility near Mead, the Omaha World-Herald reports.

Personnel at an adjacent University of Nebraska-Lincoln agricultural research, extension and education center worked to contain the spill. And the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy said in a news release that it sent staff and was monitoring the situation.

The spill is the latest problem at the AltEn facility, which was ordered to close because its wastewater lagoons were in danger of overflowing and contaminating nearby property and waterways.

The state also ordered AltEn to dispose of its leftover grain by March 1, either by dumping it in a licensed landfill or incinerating it. The leftover grain can't be used as cattle feed because the facility uses seed corn, which is coated in pesticides and herbicides.