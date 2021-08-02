Watch Now: 80-year-old Offutt runway finally runs its course and is reduced to rubble

A layer of concrete 19 inches thick will eventually overlay the portions of the runway that bear the heaviest loads, at each end and where it is crossed by taxiways.

Other parts of the runway (the center and shoulders) will be paved with asphalt up to 8 inches thick, on top of 15 inches of red rock, selected for its strength and drainage qualities and hauled in by rail from a quarry in South Dakota.

Offutt’s runway may look like a flat expanse, but it actually sits on a hill. The northwest end (1,049 feet above sea level) is 77 feet higher than the southeast end.

The slope of less than 1 degree is no problem for pilots, Michaud said. But the low end of the runway also sits in the floodplain of the Missouri River, just over a mile away.

Two levees protect the base, but the March 2019 flood exposed the limits of that protection when about one-third of the runway (and 137 structures, including 44 buildings where people worked) were inundated, causing about $800 million worth of damage.

It was the worst flooding in Offutt’s history, dating back to its early days as an Army post called Fort Crook, established in the 1890s.