Watch Now: Alliance high school wrestlers spend time in Lincoln learning what it takes to be a firefighter

The idea came to Nick Myers while he was watching “The King of Staten Island,” a movie about a young man whose father was a firefighter who died on the job.

It got him thinking about firefighters and the work they do, which got him thinking about wrestling and the work those athletes do, and before long the Alliance High School wrestling coach was on the phone with Lincoln Fire and Rescue's Nancy Crist.

Firefighters often emphasize what happens when they’re on a call, battling flames and saving people, he said, like wrestlers who emphasize what happens during competition.

“There’s lots of people outside the wrestling craft that want to emphasize what happens on the competition side,” he said. “But the fact is, when you get to the competition the hay’s in the barn.”

What happens on fire calls — like wrestling competitions, doesn’t really show the hard work, the training, the teamwork and confidence-building that goes into making it happen.

So he called Crist and asked if he might bring his wrestlers to Lincoln to get an idea of what really goes into becoming a firefighter, people who work in a department where it’s a full-time job.