Watch now: Arapahoe fire chief reflects on massive wildfire still burning in south-central Nebraska

ARAPAHOE — On Tuesday, the blaze that charred some 35,000 acres across Gosper and Furnas counties and destroyed at least eight homes and dozens of other buildings was 75% contained.

That final 25% proved elusive, however, particularly as winds howled at 50 mph, first from the south and later from the northeast.

Throughout the afternoon, volunteer fire departments — at least 40 agencies responded to the blaze after it started Thursday at about noon — chased hot spots through the deep ravines and creek beds north of Arapahoe.

At times Tuesday, U.S. 283 north of the town of more than 1,000 people was shut down as wind-whipped dust and ash reduced visibility.

By evening, the Furnas County Sheriff's Office had barricaded U.S. 6 east of Arapahoe as a dust cloud hurtled toward Kansas.

"The wind's not helping us," said Arapahoe Fire Chief Brian Sisson. "We need moisture. We're fighting hot spots and rekindling trees we didn't catch the first time."

Wildfires aren't uncommon in Furnas and Gosper counties, where the rural fire district stretching from Holbrook in the west to Edison in the east will be called to burning fields spanning 25 acres.

But the inferno that ignited after 60 mph winds knocked a dead tree into a power pole southwest of Elwood created something Sisson and others in the department had never seen before.

"I don't know if you can ever prepare for something like this, honestly," Sisson said. "We're prepared for grass fires, but not to this magnitude. With the wind, it just moves so quick."

Two hours after the fire had started, the wind had pushed it 4 miles south, across rangeland and woody areas, with no signs of it stopping.

Each time the departments created a firebreak to contain the blaze, embers tossed by the wind would ignite a new area, forcing the firefighters to continue playing leapfrog, Sisson explained. "I've never been a part of something like that."

Sisson and Wes Hock, a co-incident commander, said firefighters, farmers and others with access to heavy equipment were eventually able to funnel the fire into a valley running to the east of U.S. 283.

Near dusk Thursday, as it crept toward Edison and the Republican River, the fire began to head into four separate directions, Sisson said, but with winds dying down, the volunteer firefighters were able to stop it from spreading further.

"Without everyone who showed up," the chief said, "I don't think we could have got it stopped."

By Friday, the growing number of crews began working to tamp down the fires still raging across the countryside.

Windy conditions prevented the Nebraska National Guard from providing aid from the sky, but beginning Saturday, the Guard's Blackhawk helicopters, were dumping 600 gallons of water per run.

On Saturday alone, with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency helping coordinate efforts, the National Guard made 71 drops on hot spots east and north of Arapahoe.

Sisson said some of those runs were short — the helicopters dipped into farm ponds and traveled less than a quarter-mile to dump water on a burning area instead of flying north to Elwood Reservoir or Johnson Lake near Lexington.

"They really hammered it down there on the river bottom," he said.

As many as 56,000 gallons of water was dropped by the National Guard through Sunday, with crews continuing work Monday before returning to Lincoln.

Meanwhile, on the ground, farmers filled tankers and left them in easily accessible areas for fire crews, eliminating the need to make the 20-mile trip to town to refill.

The combined efforts — local crews, the National Guard, and farmers and Good Samaritans — led the state to put containment at 50% on Monday.

Sisson said the around-the-clock battle will continue until the area gets some much-needed rain.

"I'm praying for moisture — I know everyone across the state is," he said. "I hope this isn't a sign of what this year's going to be like."

Even as efforts to contain the blaze continue Wednesday, crews will remember Elwood Volunteer Fire Chief Darren Krull, who was killed in a crash blamed on dangerous travel conditions as the wildfire spread.

On Tuesday, Sisson said he's humbled and thankful for the response from across the state and beyond.

Fire crews from as far away as Gering, Alliance and Chadron have turned up to help out, while the community of Arapahoe has shown its support, offering free meals and coffee, or opening doors to give firefighters a place to rest.

"That's the kind of people we have down here and across the state," he said. "Willing to lend a hand and help out."

