Watch now: Capitol construction started with parade, French military brass and a horse-drawn plow

On this day 100 years ago, the governor of Nebraska had to work a team of horses.

But first he had to work a crowd.

Thousands of Nebraskans were gathering before him April 15, 1922. All of Lincoln, the newspaper reported, and most of the countryside, too, because the roads were relatively good that Saturday.

The University of Nebraska band showed up. The American Legion band. And veterans — VFW and Legion. Cadets, Boy Scouts, students.

Most had paraded over to the Capitol grounds from the Burlington Depot, where they’d met the train carrying the day’s guest of honor, Joseph Joffre, commander of the French army in World War I and something of a celebrity at the time.

Joffre was there to witness the groundbreaking for Nebraska’s third state Capitol, a building dedicated to those who died during the Great War.

It would be a symbolic gesture, but tangible, too. Earth would finally be turned after five years of planning.

In 1917, the Legislature had voted to establish a Capitol Commission, to help get a new and better building off the ground. The state was only 50 years old by then, but already its second Capitol was falling apart.

The commission staged a national competition to find an architect, and it had a few specific requirements. The building needed to be paid for as it was built, take into consideration the state’s climate, contain 100,000 square feet and have richly appointed chambers for the governor, said Roxanne Smith, the Capitol’s tourism director.

Ten architects competed. But the commission was immediately drawn to Bertram Goodhue’s towering design, what Smith called the nation’s first truly vernacular statehouse — that is, it reflected its location, it spoke the language of Nebraska.

Even then, they were still a couple of years from construction. Goodhue had to turn his designs into blueprints. The state needed to raise money, and it did so with a special property tax. Engineers had to ensure the sandstone substrata would support the building.

The state’s third stab at a statehouse would take 10 years and $10 million to complete. It would become an iconic tower, an emblematic beacon visible for miles, and a venue for governance that has guided the lives of Nebraskans for decades.

But before any of that could happen, Gov. Samuel McKelvie had to dig a hole. And, of course, make a speech to the thousands of people surrounding him on the northeast corner of the Capitol grounds.

He looked to the past. We’ve only been a state for 54 years, he said, but consider what we’ve accomplished.

“This broad expanse of virgin prairie and treeless plains has been transformed into a veritable garden spot of productive lands and comfortable homes.”

And he looked to the future, and the reason they were all there that day.

“Thus we may expect that there will rise from these lowly beginnings a monument, which, in its permanence of construction and beauty of architecture, shall serve the needs of the state and inspire the people to loftier thoughts of service.”

Someone led a team of horses and a sod-cutting plow to him, and the governor got to work. The Clay County native knew how to put his back into it.

“The governor proved that he was a true son of the soil,” the newspaper reported, “by throwing the lines over his shoulder, under the other arm, clucking to the horses and plowing a more or less straight line.”

