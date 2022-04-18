Watch now: 'I hope I never have to relive that' — Residents in path of massive wildfire recall its destruction

ARAPAHOE — Cammie Kerner will count the miracles for you.

The home she built with her husband, Darin, northeast of Arapahoe is smack dab in the middle of the 35,000 acres that ignited April 7 and burned for days afterward.

Yet, when the flames had been extinguished and the smoke had dissipated, the Kerners’ home and all of the outbuildings on their property remained.

The line where the fire was stopped 20 feet from the log home is unmistakable; charred-black on one side, greenish-yellow on the other, stretching 360 degrees around the home.

An acquaintance of a neighbor — the Kerners didn’t find out who for several days — had disked a fire strip in the pasture to the north of their house, which helped slow the spread of the fire as it approached.

“We had firemen — bless their hearts and souls — and family and friends setting sprinklers,” she said. “You can see where the fire lines are and it matches exactly what everyone was trying to do.”

She's hopeful that with a little moisture, the charred countryside will turn green and beautiful again.

But the inferno that burned over south-central Nebraska for several days, and continued smoldering for several more, left an indelible impression on those who lived through it.

‘A plague went through our farm’

Grant Schutz missed four calls to his cellphone in the 30 minutes after noon on April 7. When he called the first back, a firefighter answered.

Strong winds, with gusts estimated as high as 60 mph, knocked a tree into a power pole north of Schutz’s farm near Elwood, showering the thirsty grasses and brush underneath with sparks.

The ensuing blaze was being pushed by the winds, growing in size and picking up speed.

Volunteer fire crews needed anyone with equipment available to start cutting firebreaks into the fields to help stop — or at least slow down — the blaze.

Schutz hopped into the cab of his tractor and pulled his disk north into “something out of a horror movie.”

“The smoke and flames and everything was so big you couldn’t see anybody or anything,” he said.

But the pasture where firefighters directed Schutz to help was already ablaze. Fire was licking at the tires of an irrigation pivot turned on in a desperate, and ultimately futile, attempt to slow its spread.

What happened over the next dozen hours was a dangerous dance as firefighters, farmers and Good Samaritan neighbors would try to stop the fire in one area, before regrouping elsewhere to try again.

As one pasture began to burn, Schutz said, the community pushed a herd of cattle onto a nearby rye pasture that was green enough not to catch flame.

Pivots, at least those that were available to be turned on, began to soak fields, while farmers disked pastures to starve the fire of fuel to help protect homes and farm buildings.

Schutz said firefighters were able to funnel the flames into low-lying areas and away from homes. The fire wouldn’t say there long, however.

“Every time you think you’d have it contained, the wind would switch and an ember would take off and catch somewhere else on fire,” he said.

Large fires have been observed to create their own weather systems, said Dave Wedin, an ecologist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who studies grassland fires, as warm air rises and pulls cooler air in behind it.

The convection systems can help a fire spread quickly and uncontrollably, he added, as seen in the massive fires that have wrought destruction on areas of California and other western states in recent years.

The severe drought conditions in Nebraska's Gosper and Furnas counties that have kept grasses from greening as normal, an abundance of red-cedar trees — both living and dead — across the landscape and gusty winds primed the same kind of situation in last week’s fire, Wedin said.

“If you’re in a big one, it accelerates the surface winds, which increases the problem,” he said, “and if you have woody fuels, the embers can get sucked up and blown a half-mile away.”

After 2 a.m. April 8, nearly 14 hours after the fire ignited, it had pushed its way south, away from Elwood and toward Arapahoe, with firefighters from across the region in pursuit.

Schutz said that while his home and outbuildings remain intact, the damage to his farm can be measured in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The grass pastures where his cattle feed are charred. Field applications in preparation for planting are gone. The global supply chain issues had already made it difficult to get parts for pivots, he added. Now many of them have been destroyed, and there’s no certainty when they will be replaced.

“It’s like a plague went through our farm,” Schutz said. “I hope I never have to relive that.”

‘They were all just chasing fire’

A roaring wind blowing from the north turns the sprinkler spitting water on Keith and Barbara Maaske’s lawn into a mist.

Sitting on their front porch a few days after the fire swept down Elk Creek a short distance away, the Maaskes, who have lived in their home on 731st Road in Gosper County for 50 years, say they were lucky.

“The whole creek bed was on fire,” Barbara said.

The fire burned 220 acres of grass pasture the Maaskes rent to livestock producers, destroying the fence Keith put up just a few years ago in the process, and crept within 50 feet of their home.

A shed on the other side of the driveway from the house — once used to keep hogs but since turned into a garage for lawnmowers and other odds and ends — was crumpled into a pile by the searing heat.

But that’s where the fire stopped, at least on their property.

Others in the area weren’t so lucky. A few homes to the north of the Maaskes’ were burned to the ground.

A former volunteer firefighter himself, Keith, 90, said he’s never seen anything like it before. The corner posts of the fence coated in creosote didn’t catch fire, nor did most of the trees on the property.

“The wind blew so damn hard that the fire went under some of the cedar trees and never caught a needle on fire,” he said.

As the blaze approached on that Thursday afternoon, the couple’s son-in-law arrived to drive them through blinding conditions into Arapahoe to stay for the night.

In all, an estimated 35,000 acres of land were burned, according to Earl Imler, operations manager for the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

Emergency managers from across the state had been gathered at an annual conference and training in Grand Island when phones started ringing, telling them about the out-of-control wildfire that threatened homes and farms.

NEMA dispatched several staff members to assist in coordinating the response on that Thursday afternoon, before committing more resources on Friday, Imler said.

A total of eight houses and 48 other structures were destroyed in the fire, along with road signage throughout both counties and one bridge maintained by an irrigation district, Imler said.

Twin Valleys Public Power said the fire damaged more than 100 power poles, many of which were shorn off at the ground by the fire, according to Marcie Houghtelling, the district’s energy and communication specialist.

The public power district was able to restore electricity to most homes by the evening of April 7, Houghtelling added, and managed rolling outages throughout the weekend as crews from their district and neighboring districts worked to fix the damage.

While the conditions remained too dangerous on that Friday, NEMA worked with the Army National Guard to bring two Blackhawk helicopters to dip into sand pits and farm ponds to drop thousands of gallons of water on hot spots starting on Saturday and continuing through Monday.

The efforts helped the fire reach 50% containment by Monday, and 75% by Tuesday, Imler said.

The Maaskes returned to their farm April 8 to find their house and the rest of their buildings intact, including the barn where they keep a 32-year-old horse and a miniature pony.

The animals, including Lady, their blue heeler who likes to sit near the road and watch for passing cars, appeared unharmed.

“He wasn’t black — he was kind of gray from the ash,” Keith said of his horse, “but we didn’t lose him.”

‘No man’s land’

The Kerners chose to put their home at the top of a draw that slopes down into one of the many ravines that cut across Furnas County south toward the Republican River.

The two-story log home is surrounded on three sides by trees — a ring of pines purchased from the Porky Pines tree farm down the road, and the other a windbreak of junipers planted by the Lower Republican Natural Resources District.

It was an idyllic setting for the Kerners and their three children, Zach, Lana and Levi. Isolated enough to offer the rural life they sought, but close enough to town and to Arapahoe Public Schools.

The location also placed the home in danger as the fire raced through the low-lying areas of the county, said UNL’s Wedin, who said fires also act different depending on topography.

“Because heat rises in front of the fire, moisture is driven out of the fuel before the fire gets there,” Wedin said. “It’s pre-warming itself as it goes.”

On the afternoon of April 7, as the fire was raging miles away, Levi Kerner called his mom and joked about getting out of track practice to go home and prepare to fight the blaze.

Cammie wasn’t having any of it: “I told him, ‘Stick your butt in school.’”

But a short time later, after neighbors called Cammie — who was in Minden — and told her they were worried that the fire had grown out of control and was speeding to the south, she called Levi back.

“I said ‘Get your butt home,’” she recalled.

Levi, a senior at Arapahoe High School, said the office staff was aware of the situation and waved him through as he drove home to retrieve the hoses and sprinklers put away for the winter and set them up around the property.

The fire was probably 10 miles away at that point, he estimated.

The Kerners then directed their son to gather some belongings: computers and camera equipment, guns stored in the home, wrestling brackets detailing Levi's career, including his recent 50-0 Class D state championship at 285 pounds.

A friend showed up later, along with his father, Darin. Levi grabbed some personal items: his beard care kit and shower bag, the kilt he wore to prom during his junior year, and other things he said in retrospect weren’t as necessary.

“It kind of dawned on me that might be the last time I’m in my room,” he said. “That’s when it really occurred to me the situation I was in. There was so much more I wanted to take, but I just didn’t have time.”

When he emerged outside again, the smell of smoke had grown more intense. Ash was beginning to rain from the sky. Firefighters were beginning to swarm the area, along with onlookers trying to catch a glimpse of the unfolding disaster.

The Kerners fled into town through thick, black smoke and high winds, unsure what would be standing when they returned.

Later, after the fire had reached the Republican River, Levi Kerner returned to the house with his dad and best friend shortly before 9 p.m.

Despite the uncertainty of the last several hours, they found it still standing. It was an apocalyptic scene, like something out of a chapter about war in a history textbook, Levi said.

Fire had crawled up the draw behind the house. It also approached the home from the west and the north. But the flames didn’t reach the structure. The fire crews and sprinklers had successfully stopped the fire just short.

Ash, smoke and dust choked the air, Levi said. In the distance, the red glow from the fire cast the trees circling the property in an eerie silhouette. He snapped a photo.

“(Friend) Wyatt and I are both history buffs, and we said, ‘This is no man’s land,’” he said, referring to the zone between the trenches in World War I. “That’s the best way I can describe it. It looked like someone had dropped napalm and gas.”

The Kerners are among the dozens of families trying to assess what comes next, worried about how the fire’s effects might linger through the rest of the year.

The family’s horses, ages 15 and 16, who were part of Darin’s string dating back to when he was 4 years old, perished in the blaze.

One was found a mile south of the property; the other had returned to the home, Cammie said.

It’s a devastating loss, she added, but the family was thankful it wasn’t worse.

#blessed

The Great Plains is remarkably resilient to wildfires, said Dirac Twidwell, an associate professor of range and forage sciences at UNL.

A study of every major wildfire that has occurred in the region over the past 30 years has shown the ecosystem recovers rapidly. Fires don’t generally consume the plant material underground, which allows it to recover quickly.

And, more often than not, thrive.

“There is not a single incident where the recovery was relative to the wildfire,” Twidwell said, adding management practices have improved as understanding has deepened.

Gov. Pete Ricketts traveled to the area with officials from NEMA, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the Nebraska Farm Bureau and other groups to assess the damage Monday, and pledged to help coordinate recovery efforts.

Residents who live inside the 22-mile path of the fire said they are grateful for the efforts of firefighters, farmers and others, who stopped the blaze from ending up worse than it did.

“Those firefighters,” said Grant Schutz, “my hat’s off to all of them. It’s literally hell they are going through right now.”

Levi Kerner has talked with friends about how to repay the firefighters and showing them “how insanely grateful” he is by hosting a dinner at the community center.

“Ten sprinklers might have stopped the fire for 3 seconds,” he said. “The firefighters are truly a Godsend. Angels sent from the Lord.”

His mother said the community has rallied around those affected. They can’t walk anywhere without someone stopping to tell them they are praying for them, she said.

Their home, which suffered smoke damage, will be livable again soon. When they move back in, Cammie said she plans to hang a new sign, which will overlook the line where the fire was stopped.

“I’m getting a sign for my back deck that says #blessed,” she said. “I have my family, I have my home, and we’re surrounded by people who care.”

