Water service outage at Nebraska prison raises new concerns

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's largest and oldest state prison lost running water because of a plumbing issue, forcing inmates and staffers to use bottled water and portable toilets and raising concerns about conditions at the facility.

Officials at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln said they had to shut off the water Tuesday when they discovered numerous leaks in the facility's old, brittle pipes.

Laura Strimple, a spokeswoman for the state corrections department, said in an email Thursday that crews had restored water service to the prison, although she didn’t specify when.

State Sen. Terrell McKinney visited the prison on Wednesday and said he saw toilets filled with human waste. He said he was told that prisoners were getting two water bottles a day, but some complained that they had only received one, and a few prisoners were using mop buckets to shower.

“From what I saw, it was horrible,” McKinney said. “You could smell it when you walked in.”

Prison officials said the problem demonstrates the need for a new $230 million facility proposed by Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts. But some state lawmakers, including McKinney, an Omaha Democrat, argue that a new prison isn't necessary, especially when other states are closing prisons to save money.

The Nebraska State Penitentiary was built in 1869 and has undergone several renovations, but corrections officials have argued that it's no longer cost-effective to upgrade the facility with an average population of nearly 1,300 inmates.

“There are limits to how much work can be completed at any given time within a fully occupied prison," Strimple said. “The issue has never been money, it's a reflection of an aging infrastructure.”

The prison's water system has faced numerous problems for years, including five water main breaks between December 2017 and September 2018, according to an independent watchdog agency that oversees the corrections department.

In September 2018, one water main broke in two areas on consecutive days, according to a report by the Office of the Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System. Inspector General Doug Koebernick wrote in the report that it “appears as though it will be a regular issue due to the aging infrastructure of the facility.”

James Davis III, a deputy state ombudsman for Nebraska corrections, said Thursday he was investigating the matter after getting complaints from inmates and their families.

McKinney said he remains opposed to building a new prison and would rather see prison officials focus on upgrading the existing state prison. He said building another, larger facility doesn't make sense, given the chronic staffing shortages within the corrections department.

“I would say the situation should be a concern for all Nebraskans,” he said.

