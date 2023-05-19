A Waterloo man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night.

Just before 8 p.m., Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of 1150 River Road Drive, which is southeast of Waterloo, in response to the single-vehicle crash off the road.

A press release said deputies found an unconscious man, identified as 58-year-old Robert Hanusek, next to his 2022 Harley Davidson FLHT motorcycle.

Deputies performed CPR until members of the Waterloo and Valley Volunteer Fire Departments arrived. The Waterloo Police Department also provided assistance.

Hanusek was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.