'We have an undiscovered gem' — Trail groups pushing for progress on unfinished Cowboy Trail

They stayed together, incorporated a year later and began hosting cleanup and maintenance days, group hikes and bikes, and built a trail at Toadstool Geologic Park.

But the potential of the Cowboy Trail loomed so close, and they couldn’t ignore it.

“Everyone has been talking about the Cowboy Trail for 25 years,” she said. “So when our group started, people thought it was great idea, but they said, ‘Don’t hold your breath.’”

The group's president is patient. They don't have a timeline for raising the estimated $2.6 million to $4 million required to get the connection trail built, but she hopes to have it carrying bikers out of town and to Mile Marker 400 within five years.

And she hopes they find fresh limestone on that end of the Cowboy Trail when they get there.

The end of the line

Not far down U.S. 20 to the east, another group of walkers, runners, hikers and bikers grew tired of looking at the unfinished Cowboy Trail. It was so close — it cut right through their towns of Rushville and Gordon — but so far from completion.

They formed Cowboy Trail West in 2001, and have spent the years since taking a stretch of the trail into their own hands.