Weather service confirms tornadoes, winds of 115 mph, leaving trail of damage in Nebraska

OMAHA -- Two tornadoes and powerful straight-line winds left a trail of damage as thunderstorms moved through Nebraska late on Tuesday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Becky Kern said a tornado was confirmed near Murdock, but damage from several other suspected tornadoes was instead the result of straight-line winds.

Straight-line winds reached 115 mph near Utica, and 90 mph near York, according to reports from the weather service.

Meteorologists also confirmed a strong tornado that traveled seven miles in York County, damaging three farmsteads and causing two injuries.

Along Interstate 80, family members in an RV suffered minor injuries when the storm toppled their large fifth-wheel camper, said Greenwood Volunteer Fire Chief Mark Sobota.

Sobota said the family had been camping at the Pine Grove Campground near the I-80 Greenwood exit.

Kern said straight-line winds were responsible for tipping over the trailer, but the storm soon thereafter spun out the Murdock tornado.

Sobota said the storm caused significant tree and power line damage in Greenwood. Volunteers pitched in to clear streets of debris and to make it easier for the Omaha Public Power District to restore power.

“We’re seeing small-town living at its finest — people helping people,” he said.

Chad Korte, chief deputy director of the Cass County Emergency Management Agency, said Murdock also sustained significant tree damage.

Korte and Sobota said there was damage to some center pivots, grain bins, siding and roofs.

The weather service received dozens of reports of large hail, including some stones slightly larger than golf balls. Significant damage was reported in the York and Seward areas.

World-Herald staff writer Kevin Cole contributed to this report.

