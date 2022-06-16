Weather service confirms tornadoes, winds of 115 mph, leaving trail of damage in Nebraska

OMAHA -- Two tornadoes and powerful straight-line winds left a trail of damage as thunderstorms moved through Nebraska late on Tuesday.
National Weather Service meteorologist Becky Kern said a tornado was confirmed near Murdock, but damage from several other suspected tornadoes was instead the result of straight-line winds.
Straight-line winds reached 115 mph near Utica, and 90 mph near York, according to reports from the weather service.
Meteorologists also confirmed a strong tornado that traveled seven miles in York County, damaging three farmsteads and causing two injuries.
Along Interstate 80, family members in an RV suffered minor injuries when the storm toppled their large fifth-wheel camper, said Greenwood Volunteer Fire Chief Mark Sobota.
Sobota said the family had been camping at the Pine Grove Campground near the I-80 Greenwood exit.
Kern said straight-line winds were responsible for tipping over the trailer, but the storm soon thereafter spun out the Murdock tornado.
People are also reading…
Sobota said the storm caused significant tree and power line damage in Greenwood. Volunteers pitched in to clear streets of debris and to make it easier for the Omaha Public Power District to restore power.
“We’re seeing small-town living at its finest — people helping people,” he said.
Chad Korte, chief deputy director of the Cass County Emergency Management Agency, said Murdock also sustained significant tree damage.
Korte and Sobota said there was damage to some center pivots, grain bins, siding and roofs.
The weather service received dozens of reports of large hail, including some stones slightly larger than golf balls. Significant damage was reported in the York and Seward areas.
World-Herald staff writer Kevin Cole contributed to this report.
3 years ago: Tornado in Lincoln leaves heavy damage in its wake
Storm Damage, 5.5
Watch: Storm hits Van Dorn and Coddington
Storm 050516 West Lincoln
Storm Damage, 5.5
Storm Damage, 5.5
Dairy Sweet
Storm 050516 Lincoln
Storm clouds near Air Park
Storm 050519
Storm 050516 Lincoln
Storm 050516 Lincoln
Tornado warning in Lincoln, NE on May 5, 2019
Storm 050516 South Ninth
Storm 050516 Lincoln 3
Storm 050516 Lincoln
Storm 050516 North Star
Storm 050516 Lincoln
Storm 050516 Lincoln
Storm 050516 Lincoln
Storm 050516 Lincoln
Storm 050516 Lincoln
Storm 050516 Lincoln
Storm clouds
Behind the arena
Cleanup
Dairy Sweet
Lee's Chicken sign
Pioneers Park trees
Boat
Dairy Sweet
Watch: Severe storms hit Lincoln
Looking west from Southwest 26th Street
Near Sandhills Publishing
North Lincoln by I-80
North Lincoln by I-80
View from Highlands
Cinco de Mayo picture of the storm from the Haymarket
Clearing debris from Nebraska 2
Debris from JetSplash
Tree damage
Capitol in the storm
JetSplash
Downed tree at Country Club
Siding
Fence
Funnel cloud
Multi vortex Tornado 1mile west of Lincoln, Nebraska airport 5-5-5-19. All pictures are mine. @RustyLord @NWSOmaha @Travis_Klanecky @MattSerweKETV @PaulMatadeen @NWSHastings @breakingweather @ReedTimmerAccu @weatherchannel @WeatherNation @1011NOWweather @KETVstormteam pic.twitter.com/jAmLqI1UFB— Jeff Bulin (@EXTREMECHASER) May 5, 2019
Storm damage
Storm damage
Storm hits
Back porch view right before we got hit out here in west lincoln.— Nick Burkhardt (@nickburkhardt) May 5, 2019
Was outside working on my car, 30 seconds later we’re in a whirlwind of debris. Tons of damage in our neighborhood. Stay safe everyone!@rustywx @NWSOmaha #LNK #newx pic.twitter.com/BhsSpGL6UX
View from downtown
From downtown Lincoln at 5:40 pic.twitter.com/LgyFXqk70e— Matt Tenopir (@tenopir12) May 5, 2019
Timber Ridge Road damage
Storm damage
Storm damage
Roof
Storm damage
Garage
Storm damage
Car damage
Wall clouds
From a pink sunset in light blue skies to a black wall cloud pic.twitter.com/XoBNalib4q— Nate Doremus (@n8doremus) May 5, 2019
Northwest 48th and I-80
South of Malcolm
Tornado video from Jeramie Church
Arnold Heights hail
Indian Village