Weekend Nebraska storms cause biggest outage in years

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The storms that knocked down trees and power lines across eastern Nebraska this weekend left more people without electricity that any area storm in years.

The Omaha Public Power District says the 188,000 customers that lost power after the storms Friday night and early Saturday is a larger outage than any storm since June 2008 when 156,000 customers lost electricity.

By midday Sunday, less than 60,000 OPPD customers remained without power but utility officials said it could take several days to restore electricity to everyone, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

By comparison, the historic snowstorm that pummeled Omaha in October 1997 left 150,000 in the dark. More recently, a Father’s Day tornado in 2017 left about 75,000 customers without power.

The utility said another record after this weekend's storm. Spokeswoman Laura King-Homan said OPPD deployed more workers in the field than ever before when 539 crew members were out Saturday working to restore power.

