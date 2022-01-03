Weekend Omaha fire kills 2 boys, critically hurts their mom

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two boys died and their mother remained in critical condition after a weekend apartment fire in Omaha.

Omaha Police said Monday that Germani Pettis-Greyson, 7, and Gamani Pettis-Greyson, 5, died after being taken to an Omaha hospital following the Saturday morning fire. Their mother, Rameshia Pettis, 28, was also critically injured in the fire. After being treated at the Omaha hospital, Pettis was later transferred to the burn unit at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Lincoln where she was in critical condition Monday.

The fire at Southside Terrace Apartments in southeast Omaha was reported around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Omaha firefighters quickly extinguished the fire after they entered the building at 5420 South 29th Avenue and found the woman and two boys inside the apartment.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday morning. Authorities estimate that the blaze caused roughly $5,000 damage to the building.

