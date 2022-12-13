Western Nebraska interstates, other highways closed because of winter storm

Numerous highways in the Nebraska Panhandle were closed Tuesday morning as a winter storm brought blizzard conditions to the area.

Interstate 80 was closed in both directions from North Platte west to the Wyoming border, and Interstate 76 was closed from its junction with I-80 to the Colorado border.

Sections of numerous other highways were closed, including parts of U.S. highways 385 and 6, and Nebraska highways 2, 26, 27, 71 and 87.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a tweet that more closures on I-80 are likely during the day as the storm moves eastward and facilities fill up with travelers.

"PLEASE DON’T TRAVEL IF IT’S NOT NECESSARY!!!! The weather and road conditions are only going to get worse," the Nebraska State Patrol tweeted.

A blizzard warning remained in effect for much of western Nebraska, and many areas were forecast to get at least 6 inches of snow, with much higher amounts possible.

The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne, Wyoming, forecast a 90% chance of at least 17 inches of snow in Chadron, 12 inches in Harrison and 9 inches in Scottsbluff, Alliance and Bridgeport.

The heavy snow was combining with winds reaching 35-40 miles per hour in some areas, reducing visibility to near zero.

Farther east, many areas saw needed rain. As of 8 a.m., Lincoln had received 0.47 inches, more than the total amount it had received since Nov. 1.

