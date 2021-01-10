Western Nebraska nurses reflect on year like no other

Morris said it has been a trying year full of challenges, and the other nurses shared her sentiment. They all said that 2020 has stretched them in ways they wouldn’t have ever imagined before, and the worst of it occurred in the fall when the Panhandle saw its huge surge.

LeDroit said that’s when things really turned to chaos.

“Once we started to get into the red and we started having 500 and some new positive cases every three-four days, that’s when it was like ‘Holy cow,’” she said. “For our agency, that’s when things started getting crazy.”

And now, as vaccines have begun rolling in, LeDroit and other medical professionals are staying busy with yet another task. The lines for those getting vaccinated seems to be almost as long as the lines for those who needed testing. LeDroit barely had time to schedule her interview with the Star-Herald because as she spoke, people continued lining up for their vaccinations.

She said the hardest part about this new task the nurses have is trying to follow state and national guidelines for prioritizing who gets the vaccine when.