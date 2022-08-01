Western Nebraska wildfire prompts evacuations, burns homes

GERING, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire raging in the Nebraska Panhandle led to evacuations and destroyed or damaged several homes just south of Gering.

The blaze, dubbed the Carter Canyon Fire, was reported Saturday evening and began as two separate fires in heavily treed areas of the Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area and Carter Canyon Public Land, fire and emergency management officials said.

Officials said tinder-dry conditions, rough terrain and 20 mph (32 kph) winds hampered efforts to control the fires, which merged over the weekend into one fire. Officials say fire has burned about 20 square miles (52 square kilometers) and destroyed three homes and damaged several more in the Carter Canyon community that was evacuated Sunday. No injuries were immediately reported.

By Sunday night, the fire was about 30% contained, officials said. About 35 fire departments from the area and aircraft were brought in to battle the flames.

Fire crews will get little to no help from Mother Nature in their efforts to control the blaze in the coming days. The National Weather Service forecasts continued winds and temperatures around or in excess of 100 degrees over the next six days, with only a 20% to 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday.

The fire in an area suffering from moderate to severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.