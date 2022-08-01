 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Western Nebraska wildfire prompts evacuations, burns homes

A wildfire raging in the Nebraska Panhandle has led to evacuations and destroyed or damaged several homes just south of Gering

  • 0

GERING, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire raging in the Nebraska Panhandle led to evacuations and destroyed or damaged several homes just south of Gering.

The blaze, dubbed the Carter Canyon Fire, was reported Saturday evening and began as two separate fires in heavily treed areas of the Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area and Carter Canyon Public Land, fire and emergency management officials said.

Officials said tinder-dry conditions, rough terrain and 20 mph (32 kph) winds hampered efforts to control the fires, which merged over the weekend into one fire. Officials say fire has burned about 20 square miles (52 square kilometers) and destroyed three homes and damaged several more in the Carter Canyon community that was evacuated Sunday. No injuries were immediately reported.

By Sunday night, the fire was about 30% contained, officials said. About 35 fire departments from the area and aircraft were brought in to battle the flames.

People are also reading…

Fire crews will get little to no help from Mother Nature in their efforts to control the blaze in the coming days. The National Weather Service forecasts continued winds and temperatures around or in excess of 100 degrees over the next six days, with only a 20% to 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday.

The fire in an area suffering from moderate to severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Meta expands data center under construction near Omaha again

Facebook's parent company announced plans Thursday to expand a data center it is building in the Omaha suburbs again. A Meta spokesperson said the social media giant now plans to build a ninth building in the complex it is building in Papillion and Springfield southwest of Omaha in Sarpy County. The company said the data center will cost more than $1.5 billion and eventually employ roughly 300. About 150 workers are already maintaining computers at the six buildings that have already opened. Meta plans to complete the project it began in 2017 by the end of 2024.

DOJ: Buffett company discriminated against Black homebuyers

DOJ: Buffett company discriminated against Black homebuyers

The Justice Department says a Pennsylvania mortgage company owned by billionaire businessman Warren Buffett's company discriminated against potential Black and Latino homebuyers in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware. Officials are calling it the second-largest redlining settlement in history. Trident Mortgage Co. deliberately avoided writing mortgages in minority-majority neighborhoods in West Philadelphia, Camden, New Jersey and in Wilmington, Delaware. That's according to a Justice Department Consumer Financial Protection Bureau settlement with Trident. As part of the agreement with the government agencies, Trident will have to set aside $20 million to make loans in underserved neighborhoods.

Biden approves disaster declarations for Nebraska

President Joe Biden has approved a request for a federal disaster declaration for a portion of Nebraska that suffered damage from severe storms and straight-line winds in May. The designation allows state, local and tribal governments and some private nonprofit organizations to access federal funding on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and for the repair or replacement of damaged facilities. The declaration covers 20 counties from central to northeastern Nebraska. The National Weather Services says a line of storms that moved through the eastern half of the state on May 12 generated straight-line winds of up to 100 mph in some places, downing power lines, poles and trees and damaging buildings.

Suspected gunman's motive in Iowa park killings a mystery

Suspected gunman's motive in Iowa park killings a mystery

The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members — including a 6-year-old girl —  at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why? Investigators believe the shooter was a 23-year-old man from eastern Nebraska who had no criminal history and appeared to target the victims at random. The man’s parents, who had been camping with him, expressed incomprehension that he would carry out such an attack. The shooting happened early Friday morning, when a couple from Cedar Falls, Iowa, and their 6-year-old daughter were found shot to death in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground. The couple's 9-year-old son survived the shooting without physical injury.

Watch Now: Related Video

US working families hit worst by rent rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News