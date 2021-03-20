Wheelchair means independence for Grand Island 2nd grader

For more than three years, “we’ve been fighting for this,” she said. The family had been rejected three times by the insurance company. But Rother kept at it.

“Miss Rother has been amazing,” Rush said.

Rother kept pushing and resubmitting the application, Thompson said.

“So, yeah, she was a major player in getting this,” he said.

“Yeah, it was quite the process with the paperwork through the insurance. But I’m just so happy that it ended with a chair,” Rother said.

The process took about two years.

“It usually doesn’t take that long,” Rother said.

Until Monday, Ian had been using a loaner manual wheelchair, which was donated by a Grand Island family, she said.

Thompson said he was grateful to “all the people that really worked really hard for this.” He doesn’t know the names of all of the people who helped.

That assistance was “a little overwhelming,” he said. “There’s a lot of really good people in this town. It’s really neat to see them all come together just for one boy.”