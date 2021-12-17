Wife's death has prosecutors looking at upgraded charges

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Upgraded charges against an Omaha man accused of setting fire to his wife nearly three years ago are likely to be filed after the woman recently died from her injuries, prosecutors said.

Carl Bohm, 68, is currently charged with first-degree arson and two felony counts of assault, t he Omaha World-Herald reported. Police have said he used gasoline to set fire to the family home in February 2019, severely burning his wife, Janet Franks-Bohn, and injuring his adult daughter.

But the Douglas County Attorney’s Office is now reviewing the case after Franks-Bohm’s recently died in a Colorado hospital, and a coroner ruled her death a homicide that was directly related to the fire. She underwent more than 30 surgeries after the fire to try to repair the damage from extensive third-degree burns.

Bohn, who was also injured in the fire, has been jailed since July 2019 in lieu $2 million bail.

Franks-Bohm had applied for a protection order months before the fire, saying in the request that her husband had burned the family’s belongings in a bonfire and threatened to burn down the house and kill her. A judge denied the protection order without a hearing and with no reason given for the denial.

