Wildfire in western Nebraska burns nearly

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Banner County in Nebraska issued an emergency declaration Friday as firefighters battle a blaze that has already burned about 4 square miles.

The wildfire, which began around 7 p.m. Thursday, also prompted the deployment of a Nebraska state emergency response team and an incident management team to support fire containment efforts, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

No injuries have been reported and no houses are believed to be threatened by the fire, according to the Nebraska State Emergency Response Commission.

The commission said in a news release that a Nebraska air tanker and two air tankers from South Dakota are fighting the fire. Two Nebraska Army National Guard helicopters also headed to Banner County on Friday to provide air support.

As of Thursday night, there were 89 personnel with 18 different departments on scene.

Fire weather watches are expected to remain elevated as dry conditions continue into the weekend.

