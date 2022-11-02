Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland to extend season

The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland is extending its season thanks to mild fall weather.
The park will be open daily through Sunday. After that, the park will be open on Saturdays and Sundays as weather permits. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The mild fall is allowing all of us to enjoy the Wildlife Safari Park a bit longer this year,” said Gary Pettit, superintendent of the Safari Park. “The colors and the change of seasons is beautiful, so we hope many people find some time to come out and enjoy.”
The entry fee is $9 for people ages 12 to 64. Kids ages 3 to 11 cost $7. Senior admission costs $8. Memberships, good for one year from date of purchase, are available for $65.
For more information or to check the schedule as the weather changes, visit wildlifesafaripark.com or the park’s social media pages.
Authorities say a police officer shot and wounded a man who drove around barricades and into a crowded Halloween block party in Omaha, Nebraska, after ignoring the officer’s orders to stop and continuing toward him. The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. Monday during the annual Halloween block party in the Minne Lusa neighborhood, and no one besides the driver was injured. It capped a chaotic few seconds in which people ran screaming as the car accelerated toward the crowd before shots rang out. Police say an officer who was handing out candy ran into the street and ordered the driver to stop, but he ignored the order and drove toward the officer, leading the officer to shoot him.
Dueling lawsuits have been dropped by a former Nebraska candidate for governor and a fellow Republican state lawmaker who accused him of groping her at a political function several years ago. Earlier this year, Charles W. Herbster lost his bid to become the Republican nominee for governor. He sued state Sen. Julie Slama for defamation ahead of the May primary election. Slama had told the Nebraska Examiner that Herbster had groped her at a local party event in 2019 when she was 22. She had quickly countersued Herbster on accusations of sexual battery. Online court records show a judge granted both sides' motion to dismiss their respective lawsuits. No reason for the dismissal was given.