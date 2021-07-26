Windstorm cut a damage path 25 miles wide in Omaha metro area

The windstorm that struck the Omaha metro area July 10 was one of the city’s most damaging on record, said Brian Smith, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

It was notable for its durability, its power and its breadth, but the results could have been so much worse. No one was killed or seriously injured. That was likely due to it occurring overnight.

Damaging winds blew for 15 to 20 minutes, with some reaching record strength, and the core damage path was 25 miles wide.

To appreciate the reason for the extensive damage, consider this:

• Wind speeds were the measured equivalent of an EF1 tornado, and likely were stronger.

• The widest tornado on record measured 2.6 miles — occurring in Oklahoma in 2013 — and this storm's path was nearly 10 times wider.

The storm, which built strength as it traveled across Nebraska, reached peak intensity on the east side of Douglas County, Smith said. In other words, where some of Omaha’s most densely treed and populated neighborhoods are.