Wintry weather blamed for deadly eastern Nebraska car crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Winter weather dumped up to 7 inches of snow in parts of eastern Nebraska and caused a Saturday morning car crash that killed two people and injured two others.

Snow fell overnight across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes regions, from western Kansas, through Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Michigan peninsula.

The National Weather Services reported 7 inches of snow in Crofton and Verdigre in northeast Nebraska. A little more than an inch fell in parts of Omaha, while the figure was less than an inch in Lincoln, according to the weather service.

Outside the small town of Mead, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Omaha, wintry conditions were to blame for a deadly crash, the Saunders County sheriff said.

Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz told KETV that the driver of a car lost control on U.S. Highway 77 because of ice and snow on the road and was hit on the passenger side by a pickup.

The two people inside the car died at the scene. Two people inside the pickup were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Stukenholtz said everyone was wearing seatbelts. Names of the victims were not being released until their families were notified.

