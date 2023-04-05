OMAHA — With little eyes watching, Steve Tamayo placed a paper lightning bolt on the side of a replica horse.

Then Tamayo turned to the group of elementary school students sitting in a circle in front of him on the floor of the CHI Health Center.

We want our horse to be fast, Tamayo tells the students, so we give them a lightning bolt.

The lightning bolt was just one addition to the horse that was already in full regalia — red, white, blue and yellow strips of fabric and adorned with feathers. The students were learning how every color and every feather has meaning to the Lakota People.

Red is for honor. Yellow represents healing and health. Blue and green are the sky and the earth.

The feathers represent the horse's accomplishments. Like saving its rider during battle.

Behind the kids listening to Tamayo on Tuesday morning, riders on live horses jumped hay bales. A row of horses, including Luke Skywalker, the tallest horse in Nebraska, poked their heads out of stalls watching the action in the exhibition hall.

The FEI World Cup Finals are back in Omaha this week through Saturday. Some of the best equestrian athletes from around the world will compete in jumping, dressage and vaulting.

About 30 countries will be represented at the event.

While tickets are required to see the competitions, there's also a free education expo that is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. And this year that expo includes "1723," which pays homage to the cultural impact of Great Plains horses and their significance to Indigenous peoples.

Julie Boilesen, CEO of the Omaha Equestrian Foundation, said that thousands of people and athletes are coming to Omaha from all over the world and that the foundation wanted to share more about the city, region and tell an authentic story about Nebraska.

To do that, Boilesen said it was important to provide the platform but not try to tell someone else's story. The foundation turned to Bluebird Cultural Initiative, a nonprofit in Omaha dedicated to enriching community understanding of Native American history.

Tamayo, who founded Bluebird, and others will educate students and attendees about the cultural impact of Great Plains horses.

“For FEI to invite us here is a blessing because nobody ever asks us our stories," Tamayo said. "And our stories are much older than America.”

Marla Bull Bear was teaching a group of young students about the best way to approach a horse on Tuesday morning. And how to make the horse stop and start.

Bull Bear said the Lakota word for horse is Sunka Wakan, which means "sacred dog."

“It’s not just an animal, it’s a relative to us,” Bull Bear said.

Bull Bear is the executive director of Honey Lodge, an organization that empowers youths through awareness and promotion of Lakota culture. Like many of the other people at the event, Bull Bear grew up loving and learning from horses.

“My horse raised me. I learned about people through my horse," Bull Bear said. "She taught me that I can’t bully somebody into doing something because I ended up in the mud puddle and she didn’t jump it.

“The horse has to be willing and how do you make somebody willing to do something? You develop a good relationship. A trusting relationship.”

Bull Bear said her horse, Bitsy, taught her about trust. As a girl, Bull Bear would crawl under Bitsy when the flies were bad and her horse stood still.

"Whatever the dumb thing I tried to accomplish, she made sure she held still for me,” Bull Bear said.

Like many of the educators, Mike One Star is from the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota. One Star said he was honored to be invited to the event and being around all the horses made it feel like home.

“They can heal us," One Star said of horses. "Just their presence. They understand and can feel our emotions. They know when we’re sick, they know when we’re feeling down and sad. So we’ll go out to our horses and stand amongst our horses and pray, and they help us.”

There will be other educational events this week. On Friday at 1 p.m., Temple Grandin will lead a discussion on the bond between neurodivergent people and animals. Grandin is an author and a speaker on both autism and animal behavior.

For more information about attending the FEI World Cup Finals, visit omaha2023.fei.org.

