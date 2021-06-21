Woman, 78, in critical condition after Lincoln shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 78-year-old Lincoln woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head, and police say her husband is the suspect.

The shooting happened Sunday morning. Officers responded to a call around 6:25 a.m. and found the woman with life-threatening injuries, Capt. Benjamin Kopsa told the Lincoln Journal Star.

The woman's husband was arrested. It wasn't immediately clear if formal charges have been filed.

