Woman accused of pulling gun after being refused beer sale

MAYWOOD, Neb. (AP) — A woman was arrested over the weekend in southwestern Nebraska after being accused of pulling a gun after a store clerk who refused to sell her beer, authorities there said.

The incident happened shortly before noon Saturday, when a business in the village of Maywood called the Frontier County Sheriff’s Office to report that a woman who appeared to be high on drugs pulled a gun when she wasn't allowed to buy beer, station KRVN reported.

Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol later stopped a vehicle on Highway 23 in which the woman was believed to be riding. Officers arrested Dixie Kaiser, 39, of Wellfleet, on suspicion of making terroristic threats.

Kaiser was being held in the Seward County Jail on $15,000 bond.

