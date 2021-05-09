Woman and her boyfriend charged with attacking her father

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — An 18-year-old woman and her boyfriend have been arrested on suspicion of trying to kill her father.

According to court documents, Gabriella Laws and her 18-year-old boyfriend, Joshua Fithian were both arrested last week in connection with the Jan. 17 attack in Papillion. Officials said Fithian assaulted Laws' father with a mallet, but the man survived.

Fithian and Laws have both been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault and a weapons charge.

Laws and Fithian were being held in the Sarpy County Jail on Sunday.

