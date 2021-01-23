 Skip to main content
Woman arrested in killing of 58-year-old man in Omaha
AP

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been arrested in the killing of a 58-year-old man in Omaha.

Police said Saturday that 37-year-old Autum Acacia-Cortes has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a weapon and tampering with evidence in the death of Jose Martinez, KETV reports.

Officers found Martinez dead early Wednesday after they were sent to an apartment complex to check on someone's welfare.

Police also were seeking a 53-year-old man in an effort to “ensure his safety."

