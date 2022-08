Woman cited following crash with Amtrak train in south-central Nebraska

HOLDREGE — One person was injured after a car was struck by a train Thursday morning between Holdrege and Funk in south-central Nebraska.

At 11:24 a.m. Thursday, a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley of Holdrege was struck by an Amtrak train at the crossing on R Road, according to a news release from the Phelps County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said Woosley failed to yield at the crossing.

The vehicle was hit on the left front corner and the crash forced the vehicle to swing around, and the rear of the vehicle collided with the side of the train. The vehicle then rolled once before coming to rest on its top.

Woosley was transported from the scene by a private party and taken to Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege with reported neck injuries. She was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Amtrak train had 120 passengers on board, and none of the passengers reported injuries.

The vehicle was totaled, and the driver was issued a citation.