Woman convicted of sex crimes with daughter's young friends

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Sarpy County woman was convicted Wednesday of child sexual abuse involving two boys ages 12 and 13 during sleepovers with friends of her 11-year-old daughter.

Christina M. Greer, 38, was found guilty of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, six counts of felony child abuse and two counts of witness tampering. She was found not guilty of two other counts, the Sarpy County attorney's office said in a news release.

Greer gave the preteens and young teenagers attending the parties alcohol and marijuana-infused gummy bears during weekend sleepovers in 2017 and 2018.

She also told the children not to tell anyone about the events and to delete evidence from their phones, prosecutors said.

Court documents show that Greer groomed two of the boys into having sex with her, prosecutors said. Law enforcement retrieved sexually explicit photos of Greer from one victim’s phone.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 19. She faces a mandatory sentence of at least 45 years, with the possibility of a life sentence.

