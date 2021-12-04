Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Aa 20-year-old woman died early Saturday after she was struck by an SUV driven by a man in Omaha, police said.

Kaitlyn Vanessen, of Omaha, was crossing a street in the Blackstone District about 2 a.m. Saturday when she was hit by an SUV, police said.

Police said the driver’s blood alcohol content was 0.182, more than twice the legal limit. The 30-year-old Omaha man was arrested on a possible charge of motor vehicle homicide.

Officers performed CPR on Vanessen as they took her to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

