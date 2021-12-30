Woman dies in Nebraska Panhandle accident

MITCHELL, Neb. (AP) — A 73-year-old woman has died after a one-vehicle accident in the Nebraska Panhandle region.

The Nebraska State Patrol said Lois Hanley of Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene following the rollover accident Wednesday evening. The Omaha World-Herald reports that her husband, Martin Hanley, was taken to a hospital in Scottsbluff.

The crash happened on Nebraska Highway 29 near Mitchell. Investigators say a Ford F-250 pickup driven by Martin Hanley wrecked after a tire blew out. The truck, which was carrying an empty flatbed trailer, left the roadway and rolled into a ditch.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0