Woman dies when her car is struck by pickup truck in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 78-year-old Omaha woman has died after her car was struck by a pickup truck in Omaha.

The accident happened just before 11 a.m. Monday at the intersection of 144th and Eldorado Drive. Police say a 2012 Toyota Tundra was driving above the 45 mph speed limit when it struck a stopped 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, which then struck two other vehicles.

The driver of the Malibu, Patricia Brinkman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Tundra and the driver of one of the other struck vehicles were taken to a hospital with what police called possible serious injuries.

Police say the accident remains under investigation.

