 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Woman drowns while canoeing on western Nebraska river

  • 0

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A woman drowned while canoeing on the North Platte River near Scottsbluff in western Nebraska.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman the canoe the woman and her husband were using overturned Friday afternoon near Scottsbluff's wastewater treatment facility.

The woman's husband reported the drowning. The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that the man initially struggled to reach his wife in the water, but once he did he administered CPR.

Overman did not immediately release the name or age of the woman who died. An autopsy is planned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City fallen firefighter memorial ceremony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News