Woman found dead in house fire in town south of Omaha

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters found the body of a woman inside a burning home near Plattsmouth, south of Omaha, over the weekend, officials there said.

First responders were called around 8 a.m. Sunday to the house just west of U.S. Highway 75, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. Smoke and heat kept first-arriving deputies and officers from entering the house, but firefighters who arrived on the scene found 52-year-old Karen Sidener unresponsive on the main floor of the home and brought her outside.

Attempts to revive her were unsuccessful, and she was declared dead at the scene, officials said.

An autopsy has been ordered, and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Plattsmouth is about 18 miles (29 kilometers) south of Omaha.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0