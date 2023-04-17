NORTH PLATTE — The Lincoln County Sheriff's office has identified the body of the woman found dead on a Union Pacific Railroad locomotive at Bailey Yard.

Bernadette Lopez, 42, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was found by U.P. officials at 9:25 a.m. Sunday.

Preliminary results of the autopsy revealed Lopez died from hypothermia seven to 10 days prior to finding her.

The locomotive came into Bailey Yard from Cheyenne on April 8, which means she likely died in Wyoming.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office investigation is closed and the case will be turned over to the Cheyenne Police Department.