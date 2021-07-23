Woman gets probation for wreck that killed motorcyclist

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Bellevue woman has been sentenced to probation for causing a crash last year in southwest Omaha that killed a motorcyclist.

Susan Barrett, 75, was sentenced Thursday to two years’ probation for the the September death of Nicholas Scarpino-Vestal, 23, of La Vista, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Barrett pleaded no contest in May to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.

Authorities have said Barrett turned left in front of Scarpino-Vestal’s motorcycle in an intersection, causing the motorcycle to hit Barrett’s vehicle. Scarpino-Vestal was thrown from the cycle and died later at a hospital

