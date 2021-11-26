 Skip to main content
Woman killed in Omaha wreck; driver of other car in custody

Omaha police say they will seek charges against a driver involved in an accident that killed one woman and left two other people injured

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say they will seek charges against a driver involved in an accident that killed one woman and left two other people injured.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the two-vehicle crash happened Wednesday night, killing 37-year-old Candice McDowell of Omaha. She was driving east on Harrison Street when her car was struck by a BMW at the intersection with 144th Street.

The 24-year-old driver of the BMW was taken into custody on suspicion of willful reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and felony motor vehicle homicide. That driver and a 23-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries, but police say both are expected to survive.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

