Woman killed in Omaha wreck; driver of other car in custody

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say they will seek charges against a driver involved in an accident that killed one woman and left two other people injured.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the two-vehicle crash happened Wednesday night, killing 37-year-old Candice McDowell of Omaha. She was driving east on Harrison Street when her car was struck by a BMW at the intersection with 144th Street.

The 24-year-old driver of the BMW was taken into custody on suspicion of willful reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and felony motor vehicle homicide. That driver and a 23-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries, but police say both are expected to survive.

