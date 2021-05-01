Woman leaving Hastings after creating venue for musicians

“The Lark building is a gathering place, an event space,” Harrell said. “But the music will always be the central core of this organization. It’ll be that passion and central purpose of bringing music to downtown Hastings that is what is going to keep it going.

“That is the job in front of my search committee and board of directors, is to find that person who cares about the music and about carrying on the 30-year tradition of excellence.”

As she readies for the next chapter of her life — joining husband Roger Landes, professor of musicology at Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas — Harrell said she would remain in Hastings through the summer months to help train her replacement.

Then it’s off to Lubbock, where Harrell expects her next go-around to look a lot like her transition to Hastings all those years ago.

“I’m going to stick with my roots, teach guitar, and try to build my teaching studio,” she said. “I’m going to go even further back and get back into doing painting and drawing, which I kind of set aside during this time.”

Hosting a concert series of some kind is certainly a possibility as well, Harrell said.