Wood River man among first to join in otter trapping season

WOOD RIVER, Neb. (AP) — When 85-year-old Joe Jack trapped an otter on Nov. 2, it was the first legal otter he’d caught in his life.

It was also the first one checked in under Nebraska’s inaugural regulated river otter trapping season.

Feeling that the state’s otter population had rebounded in sufficient numbers, the state implemented a four-month otter season, beginning this past November.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission allowed trappers to catch a total of 75 otters, with a limit of one per person. In the end, a total of 78 otters were trapped.

The state’s otter population was basically wiped out in the 1920s, Jack said. The animals fell prey to unregulated trapping, hunting and habitat destruction.

In the mid-1980s, Nebraska began a program to repopulate the state’s otters. During a five-year period, 159 otters were released into Nebraska’s river systems.

The majority of those otters came from Louisiana and Alaska, said Sam Wilson, the Game and Parks Commission’s furbearer program manager. Some of the mammals came from Canada.

The animals were stocked in seven areas of the state, Wilson told The Grand Island Independent.

The state Game and Parks Commission listed river otters as an endangered species from 1986 to 2020.

In this first regulated season, one of the better areas for otter trapping was along the Platte River in Hall, Buffalo and Merrick counties. It’s “an area where we’ve known there’s good river otter presence for a long time,” Wilson said.

In the repopulation program, one of the release sites was in the Big Bend area of the Platte River. During this first otter trapping season, several otters were taken in the area between Gibbon and Central City, Wilson said.

Other good trapping areas were along the Elkhorn River in Holt and Antelope counties, the Niobrara River in Cherry County and in southeast Nebraska, near the Nemaha and Missouri rivers.

Jack said the otter population gradually has been rebuilt.

The Wood River man welcomed the river otter season “because there’s too many of them. They’re going to get disease and start dying off if we don’t harvest them,” he said.

Jack accidentally caught many otters during the years in his beaver traps.

“You couldn’t trap many beaver at all without catching an otter,” he said.

If the otters were still alive, Jack released them. If they were dead, he’d give the body to the Game and Parks Commission.

The otter Jack caught Nov. 2 was an 18-pound male that was almost four feet long. He trapped the animal on the Platte River, five or six miles from Wood River.

The pelt is now at a tannery in Iowa. Jack will give it to his son, who lives in Omaha.

Otters are “probably closely related to the mink, except they’re a lot bigger,” Jack said.

If you find a big male otter in your trap, it’s hard to turn one loose without some help, he said.

“They’re just so fast and quick,” he said, adding that they also can be vicious.

Otters don’t mind traveling. An otter near Wood River might swim to Central City or the Lexington area, Jack said

During the years, Jack has seen otters killed illegally. Some people who have sandpits on their property shoot otters to keep them from killing fish.

The pelt price for otters “is very low this year compared to past years,” Wilson said.

So during this first trapping season, money probably wasn’t “the driving factor for the majority of the trappers,” he said.

For many, the season was more of an opportunity to catch an animal that trappers had been avoiding for years.

The population might have recovered or increased in their local areas. So otters were perhaps “something they personally wanted to harvest,” Wilson said.

