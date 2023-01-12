Work begins on next phase of Durham Museum interior restoration

OMAHA — Work is beginning on the second phase of a project to restore the art deco ceilings at Union Station, home of the Durham Museum.

Areas in the museum’s west-end corridor and Suzanne and Walter Scott Great Hall will be repaired and refinished during the project, according to a press release.

Scaffolding and walkways are now being built in the corridor, where the work will begin. Repair in that section is expected to take up to five weeks.

When the corridor is finished, work will begin on the Great Hall and will be completed in three phases, each lasting up to six weeks.

The museum will remain open during construction so visitors can follow progress. Patrons should expect altered entrances and walkways during that time. The entire project should be done by the end of May.

EverGreene Architectural Arts has been restoring the museum since early 2020. Last spring, workers from the company focused on the Swanson Gallery, repairing damaged plaster, repainting large fields of color and cleaning and refinishing the cast plaster ventilation grilles over the chandeliers.

The project is expected to cost $1.615 million, with funding coming from private sources and a grant provided through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development’s Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act.

Union Station was built in 1931 and has been a museum for 48 years. It was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2016.

25 of Lincoln's grandest old houses Murphy Sheldon house Hitchcock house Fairview Yates house Tyler house Calhoun house Whitehall Beattie Miles house Eddy-Taylor house Ferguson house Gillen house Guy A. Brown house Harris house Kennard house Kiesselbach house Lewis-Syford house Phillips house Royers-Williams house Ryons-Alexander house Spalding house Thayer house Watkins house Woods house Yost house Ziemer house