Work underway on $198M runway project at Offutt air base

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An 8-foot bulge near the north end of Offutt Air Force Base's single runway will disappear during a $198 million reconstruction project that is the most extensive in its history.

For the past five months construction equipment has been swarming over Offutt’s 2-mile runway, chewing it to bits and depositing it into giant piles of rubble, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Much of that concrete will eventually be recycled, mixed with other fill, and compacted to form a base for the new runway.

The hump was one of the airfield's quirks. It and the 8-foot valley toward the south end, were gentle enough that they never posed a threat to pilots, said Lt. Col. Derrick Michaud, director of the 55th Wing Runway Project Management Office.

The paved runway still in use was put down in 1941 to accommodate the Glenn L. Martin Bomber Plant, which produced more than 2,000 military aircraft during World War II. The runway was extended to its current length in the mid-1950s. Over the years, the original concrete was patched and repaired but never completely replaced.

The runway had deteriorated so badly by 2015 that it was ranked as the worst of any at the 17 bases operated by the Air Force’s Air Combat Command.

