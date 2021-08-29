Workers make progress on downtown Omaha concert pavilion

Officials say the venue will be reminiscent of the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, which has a similar arch-shaped covering over the stage. At night, the pavilion will be lit from underneath to create a glow effect, which Bassett said will offer “an iconic” addition to Omaha’s downtown.

When the space is not in use, tables and chairs will dot the stage and a concrete dancing area in the front. Those will be open for public use for downtown workers to eat their lunch or families and friends to gather on the weekends.

People will be able to walk directly onto the stage from the back via a zero-entry design.

Gene Leahy Mall is the furthest along in the overhaul of the three downtown and riverfront parks, as plants, walkways and infrastructure for playgrounds have been installed in recent months. The mall is expected to open to the public next Memorial Day weekend.

Construction continues on Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing, which are expected to open in 2023.

